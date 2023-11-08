Motorcyclist killed in Triumph accident

A motorcyclist was killed in the wee hours of today after he reportedly rode into the back of a truck on the Railway Embankment road at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Curtly Christopher Cambridge, a 32-year-old resident of Lot 1578 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The accident occurred at around 01:15h this morning involving Motor Lorry #GAB 8067, which is owned by Build Smart Construction and was being driven at the time by a 25-year-old resident from Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, the Lorry driver told investigators that he was proceeding West along the embankment road, and while in the vicinity of the intersection with Agriculture Road, he turned north into Agriculture Road. He said the motorcyclist was proceeding east along the northern side of the railway embankment road at a fast rate and drove into the back of the Lorry as it was turning into Agriculture Road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and received head injuries. The ambulance service was summoned, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by Dr Noel at the scene.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the Lorry driver, and no trace of alcohol was found. However, the driver remains in custody as investigations continue.

