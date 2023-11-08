Bartica miner remanded on murder charge

A 27-year-old miner from Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was this morning remanded to prison on a murder charge.

Sean Lindore called ‘Leather’ appeared earlier today at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystel Lambert, where he was charged with the offence of murder, contrary to Common Law.

It is alleged that Lindore murdered Sherman Philips called ‘Sunno’ at Sandhill Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The accused was not required to plea and was remanded by the magistrate. The matter was adjourned to the 28th of December 2023.