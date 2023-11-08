ECD Barber charged for ‘attempted murder’

Khamalnarine Jaggernauth, a 24-year-old Barber of Unity Village, East Coast Demerara, has been slapped with an attempted murder charge after he allegedly wounded another young man.

Jaggernauth was arrested on Monday and charged the following day by ranks of the Mahaica Police Station with ‘Attempt to Commit Murder’, contrary to Section 103(c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate R. Liverpool, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. The case was postponed to 2023-11-28.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Monday at Unity, ECD, where Jaggernauth allegedly inflicted grievous bodily harm on 22-year-old Rayad Mohamed.

Police ranks, on arrival at the scene, observed the victim lying in front of Jaggernauth’s barber shop with what appeared to be burnt marks on his body.

--- ---