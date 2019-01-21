Guyanese Esaun Crandon optimistic about Windies coaching stint

Guyanese Esuan Crandon has joined two other skilled professionals as they complete the West Indian assistant coach positions. To this end, the Guyanese along with his counterparts are excited about working with the team and are optimistic about their chances.

Serving alongside Crandon in the position of Assistant Coach are West Indies allrounder Vasbert Drakes and former Middlesex and Sussex batsman Toby Radford, in a trio that will have their first stint as a team in a matter of days.

The newly assigned assistant coaches are currently working to prepare the Caribbean team for its test campaign against the English, which opens on Wednesday at Kensington Oval, Barbados with the first of three test matches. The two teams will play three tests, five one-day internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Crandon who led the Guyana Jaguars to four consecutive four-day titles, in a statement expressed his determination to see the side succeed.

“I am passionate about the game of cricket and a true supporter of West Indies cricket, so ultimately I want to make a contribution to the game in the region and see the players perform at their best. I’m here to do what is required to help the team succeed … that’s what I enjoy doing, coaching and helping others.” Crandon said.

The squad for the first test beginning on Wednesday will include Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican and Oshane Thomas.