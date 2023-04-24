Guyana to soon appoint Ambassadors to Venezuela, Brazil

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is currently in the process of appointing Ambassadors to Venezuela and Brazil.

This was expressed by subject Minister Hugh Todd in response to questions asked by members of the APNU+AFC Parliamentary Opposition.

“The Government of Guyana intends to appoint an Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and will soon seek the agreement of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for its nominee to fill the position of Ambassador to that country.”

“The Government has taken its time to review a number of potential candidates in order that a suitable nominee could be presented,” expressed the government’s written response to questions posed by the Opposition.

A similar response was given in the case of Brazil.

In March this year, Minister Todd had assured that “the appointments of Ambassadors to all the nations that are vacant right now is a priority.”

Guyana’s last Ambassador to Brazil was George Talbot, who was appointed to the post in March 2016. He held that post until April 2021 when he was appointed Guyana’s Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) – a post he still holds along with being the Director of the Department of the Americas at the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry.

With regards to Venezuela, Guyana’s last Ambassador to Caracas was Cheryl Miles, who was removed from the post since December 2019 by the previous A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government. Miles was appointed as Guyana’s Head of Mission in Venezuela back in 2016.

--- ---