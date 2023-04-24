Body found in Norton Street house

The decomposed body of a man suspected to be 71-year-old Albert Callender, of Lot 33 Norton Street, Wortmanville, was on Sunday discovered in his home.

Police from the Albertown Station visited the home at about 16:00hrs on the day in question after receiving a call from the Callendar’s neighbour who resides in the upper flat of the building.

The neighbour claimed that she last saw Callendar alive on April 19, 2023, and he did not make any complaints to her of feeling unwell. However, she did not see him again but observed his apartment door locked.

On April 22 she started to get a pungent smell coming from the Callendar’s apartment, and as such, she decided to call the Police.

Ranks from the Albertown Fire Service opened the door to the apartment and the body of the man was observed lying face-up on a bed, in a partially decomposed state.

The body of the deceased was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. No foul play was suspected.

Investigations continue.

--- ---