Guyana Diaspora Investment Conference set for October in UK

Caribbean-led United Kingdom (UK)-based company, Henley Caribbean Sustainable Ventures Limited (HCSVL) is set to host a Guyana Diaspora Sustainability & Investment Conference (GDSIC) later this year in the UK.

This event is planned for the benefit of Guyanese in the diaspora in general.

However, Guyanese small to medium size businesses wanting to trade or invest in Guyana, are expected to showcase the best of Guyana’s products and services in the UK while discussing the many factors that affect the trade and investment possibilities within a burgeoning oil rich economy.

Dr. Rajendra Singh, High Commissioner of Guyana in the United Kingdom has confirmed his attendance for the upcoming event, according to a press release.

The GDSI conference hopes to attract large numbers of UK-based Guyanese nationals and friends who may seize the opportunity to display their wares including arts and crafts items and other products and services at the event.

The conference is intended to be an annual event with the inaugural forum billed for October 3-4, 2023 at a UK venue which will be announced at a later date.

The international planning committee of the conference brings over 40 years of combined experience and comprises members such as David F. Roberts, Founder / Chief Executive Officer of HenleyCaribbean Sustainable Ventures in London; Cristina Caus, International Oil & Gas Consultant in Miami and Joel Bhagwandin, Director Spherex Professional Services in Guyana.

“I’m particularly delighted that HenleyCaribbean Sustainable Ventures with our strategic partners are able to bring a much-needed forum to enable diaspora-based Guyanese to participate in the development conversation of Guyana where they can speak directly to and network with their government leaders and private sector executives in a friendly and congenial environment. This is a golden opportunity for both the Guyana government and the diaspora to explore avenues for mutual growth and development,” CEO of HenleyCaribbean expressed.

GDSIC was conceived following the successful Guyana Energy Conference held in Georgetown, February 14th to 17th 2023 where the organisers recognised a significant opportunity to bridge the inadvertent information/knowledge gap between Guyana and the Guyanese Diaspora in the United Kingdom and by extension, Europe.

Essentially GDSIC will strengthen linkages and build alliances that will help Guyana’s growth and development globally.

For details on how to register for the conference or buy stalls, interested persons can reach the GDSIC team by contacting them via their switchboard on +44 (0) 207 050 0728, or Direct Line +44 (0) 750 814 2478. Persons can also reach them via email at [email protected] or visit the website at www.guyanadiasporaconference.com

HenleyCaribbean was born in November 2022 in Guyana following a tour of Georgetown.

The mission of the company is to use its strengths in access to technology and influential global partners to assist in the effort to help Guyana to achieve its environmental, social, and governance goals through sustainable practices. The GDSI conference is the first step along that path by building the visibility of the brand globally while driving interest in Guyana.

