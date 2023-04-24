Letter: Joining the PPP/C is not a summer holiday!!!

Dear Editor,

Last Nomination Day, there was a large gathering of people from all walks of life and from every region represented on the Guyana landscape. There were people from every ethnic, religious, political, and social background marching in strict solidarity with the PPP/C party. Among those in that grouping, were notable personalities and crossovers from the PNC party, chanting emphatically “One Guyana, vote for the PPP/C.”

There was a quick reaction coming from the PNC, who launched a scathing attack on those in the PPP/C’s team, being expressly severe on the crossover candidates. In their usual PNC humiliating style, they came out swinging, calling the PPP/C supporters house slaves and soup drinkers, among other derogatory comments; I will deal with the last name-calling first.

Now, coming over to the PPP/C is the first step in the right direction, the second step is a sure call to work. Joining forces with the PPP/C is an enlistment into a party of hard labourers, joining team PPP/C is not, I repeat, not going to a summer camp or going off to a leisure cruise, it is being enrolled in a party that will be on the ground working for the betterment of all Guyana. Be it in the field, office, or factory, it is the answer to a call to work. Being a member of the PPP/C’s team is making a clear statement that you are joining hands with a team of labourers whose sole aim is to build a strong and prosperous Guyana for all Guyanese.

So, if anyone coming over to the PPP/C’s side would ever think that it is a stroll in the park they need to think again because that attitude would not be entertained. These were of the mistaken belief that a crossover meant one incompetency would be tolerated, well, theirs was a sad disappointment when they woke up to the reality of their calling, that is, incompetence and corrupt practices will not be tolerated.

Yours truly would also be returning to make my contribution towards a better Guyana. Well of course I am always a PPP, not a civic, mind you, and it has always been my aspiration to return to build Guyana. I have repeatedly told my friends, who are mainly PNC supporters, that I would be a member of that group of individuals who will make a change in a new and democratic Guyana. Of course, the racial aspect of their response came first, telling me “Banna you goin join wid them people,” that is in referral to the PPP/C party.

My response was a blunt yes, they are the only party that can and will build Guyana. It is a party that has a vision and is well on a mission to build a formidable nation, strong and democratically sound. The PPP/C is the only party that will build this country based on firm economic principles. Guyana will become the new Singapore of the Caribbean.

Respectfully,

Neil Adams

--- ---