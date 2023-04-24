Murder suspect drowned; victim suffered fractured cervical spine – PMEs

Postmortem examinations were today conducted on the bodies of murder suspect 50-year-old Sunil Durga and his alleged victim, Telisha Domandeo, 36.

The body of Durga was on Sunday morning found floating in the Canje River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). The autopsy has since determined that the man died from asphyxiation and drowning; no foul play was suspected.

The body of Domandeo was on Friday found wrapped in a blanket on a sheep farm at East Canje. Her autopsy listed the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage, cut to carotid, and fracture to cervical spine.

Both of their bodies have been handed over to families for burial

Durga and Domandeo were former lovers who shared one child together. Domandeo had since married another man with whom she has an additional two children.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Durga for questioning in into the murder of his former partner.

In early April 2023, the woman left her Crabwood Creek home and went to her mother’s residence, which is located at Blairmont. She reportedly left due to marital problems.

On April 14, she was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and the matter was reported to the Blairmont Police Station.

There was never a breakthrough in the case until Friday, when a party of policemen, acting on information received, made the discovery of her body.

