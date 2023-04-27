Guyana to host 32nd annual wastewater, solid waste management conference

Guyana will be hosting the 32nd annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference and Exhibition from October 23-27 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

CWWA is the premier institution in the Caribbean that deals with water, wastewater, and solid waste.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Wednesday, CWWA’s President, Marlon Daniels said the high-level session comprises several components and allows participants to have more indepth discussions on water, wastewater, and solid waste.

“It is an opportunity for us to continue discussing salient points but also for the participants to enjoy the culture of the host country, and to discuss issues that would be affecting that particular host country.

“There’s a high-level session for ministers and high-level government officials only, which sets the tone for the policymakers to shape how the investments in the sector go from year to year,” Daniels underscored.

He noted that the government is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment plant for Georgetown and other parts of the country.

The 400 delegates who are expected to attend the conference will benefit from presentations by experts and researchers in the field.

Daniels stated that the attendees will learn of various solutions relating to solid waste management and non-revenue water issues in the Caribbean.

“I’m certain that both exhibitors and presenters would want to come to Guyana to see the work that we’ve been doing and to share their innovative ideas via technical papers.

“There is an initiative where there will be a regional action plan for solid waste management. As you know, there is a concept of zero waste. We, in Guyana and across the Caribbean have also embraced that zero waste initiative at CWWA,” Daniels told DPI.

Additionally, CWWA will be partnering with other solid waste agencies in Guyana and the Caribbean in its efforts to promote the zero-waste concept.

At the end of the conference, CWWA also hopes to have a coordinated approach to addressing the issue of solid waste throughout the region.

With delegates from Europe and North America scheduled to attend the annual meeting, local producers and exhibitors will get the opportunity to showcase their products and services at the conference.

“We have already spoken to many local exhibitors and local suppliers in the sector. We are asking for cooperation for support in attending, sponsoring, and exhibiting. It is a chance for our local exhibitors, producers, and suppliers to have their products and services exposed to the wider market,” Daniels added.

Themed, “Accelerating change in the water, wastewater, and solid waste sectors,” the forum also makes way for Guyana to showcase its culture, while a charitable walk is part of the list of activities.

