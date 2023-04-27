MoE’s Literacy and Robotics programme launched in Region Four

The Ministry of Education’s Literacy and Robotics programme was on Wednesday launched at the Enterprise Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

The Enterprise Primary School is the first school in Region Four and the fifth in the country to benefit from the programme.

The programme, which is a collaborative effort between the National Department of Literacy and the National Centre for Educational Resources Development (NCERD), is aimed at improving the literacy levels amongst learners. It is in keeping with the ministry’s mandate to ensure that every child is a fluent reader by Grade Four while advancing the use of technology.

Delivering remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that beginning Monday, the children will be engaged in a strict six-week literacy programme.

The Education Minister noted that it is important that the programme is conducted effectively and further urged parents to play their roles in providing support for their children. She advised parents that for the programme to work, their children need to attend school consistently.

Giving an overview, Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Literacy, Ms Samantha Williams stated that the launch of the Literacy and Robotics programme will help children unlock their reading potential.

Ms Williams noted following an assessment, it was found that a significant number of pupils at the Enterprise Primary School are not reading at their grade level. She noted that the programme has a three-tiered approach and provides an intensive fast-paced remedial intervention to fast-track learners’ literacy skills. It will begin at the basic level, move on to the intermediate level and culminate at the advanced level. Assessments will also be done to track the pupils’ progress.

District Education Officer Region Four, Ms Pravina Singh in brief remarks reiterated that the Ministry of Education is committed to ensuring each child is a reader. She also called on parents to take full advantage of the opportunity for their children.

Meanwhile, NCERD Head of Curriculum, Ms Omawattie Ramdin, echoed similar sentiments. She noted told parents that the Literacy and Robotics Programme is an investment in their children.

Ms Ramdin further emphasized that while the programme is being conducted at school, support must be given at home for it to be successful.

To date, the Literacy and Robotics Programme has been launched at the Dem Amstel Primary School, Kawall Primary School, La Retraite Primary School and the Blankenburg Primary School in Region Three.

