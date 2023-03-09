Guyana represented at world’s premier mineral exploration, mining convention

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, along with representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) represented Guyana at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention.

PDAC, the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention, is a leading event for companies and organisations connected to mineral exploration.

The three-day conference, hosted from March 5 to 8 this year, provided Guyana with the opportunities to promote itself as an attractive destination for investment in the mining and mineral exploration sector, allow local stakeholders to network with industry professionals on the international stage, and gain insight on new technologies and practices that can be applied to its operations.

With Guyana’s natural resources sector at the forefront of international attention, the conference provides a lucrative opportunity for the country to market itself as an investment hub.

Commissioner of GGMC, Newell Dennison, told the Department of Public Information (DPI), in an invited comment that Guyana’s booth at the exposition and conference offers key information about not only Guyana’s mining sector, but all of its natural resources.

“The intention of our booth is to provide information on a wide variety of things that would be of interest to potential stakeholders…So, what we have done, is we have done our best to compile key reports available for persons who may never have heard of Guyana before, and may consider investing here… and all of that will be made available through our booth,” he said.

Just last year, Guyana’s mining and quarry sector grew by some 109.7 per cent.

Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC’s work centres on supporting a competitive, globally responsible, sustainable and vibrant mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance.

The convention attracts over 30,000 attendees from over 130 countries worldwide.

--- ---