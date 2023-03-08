Car goes up in flames shortly after police stop

A car went into flames at Number Three Village shortly after traffic officers stopped the vehicle and ordered the occupants out.

The incident occurred at about 16:30hrs today.

According to a resident, police had stopped the car and told the driver that smoke was emanating from his engine.

The driver and another occupant were told to exit the vehicle, and shortly after, the vehicle burst into flames.

Reports are that after the driver exited the vehicle, he was engaged in a brief conversation with the officers and a passing driver indicated that they should move away from the smoking car.

A few seconds after, an explosion occurred and the car went up in flames.

The fire service was subsequently contacted and they arrived at the scene but by that time, the vehicle was already completely consumed by the flames.

The car is a PTT series and the driver and occupant are from Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice.

