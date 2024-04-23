Guyana renders assistance following medical emergency onboard AirEuropa

See full statement:

Medical Emergency Onboard AirEuropa Flight Prompts Swift Response at Cheddi Jagan International Airport

The control tower at Cheddi Jagan International Airport received a distress call at 15:20 hours today, alerting authorities of a medical emergency onboard AirEuropa’s flight bound to Spain from Peru.

In a coordinated effort, the airport ambulance and medical team were immediately put on high alert and stood ready to assist upon the aircraft’s arrival. The patient was successfully received and attended to by the medical team upon landing at 15:52 hours.

Following a thorough assessment, the passenger was swiftly transported to Diamond Hospital for further medical care. Subsequently, the patient was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital for continued treatment.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders involved for their prompt and professional response to this medical emergency. The airport management and staff wish the passenger a speedy and full recovery.

