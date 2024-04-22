Semi-submersible vessel found in creek near Port Kaituma River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 16:35 hours, the police discovered a semi-submersible vessel in Paiana Creek in Port Kaituma River, North West District.

This vessel is grey in colour and was covered with troolie leaves. Also, there was a makeshift camp nearby that was hidden from public view.

The vessel was searched, and approximately 15 sandbags were discovered, along with about six (6) cases of water.

Investigations are ongoing.

