Guyana highlights Venezuela’s threat to hemispheric stability at 2024 Concordia Americas Summit

The recent postures and action by the Venezuelan regime regarding its illegal claim of Guyana’s territory was deemed a threat to stability in the western hemisphere.

Foreign Secretary Mr. Robert Persaud joined leaders of the Western Hemisphere at the Eight Concordia Americas Summit held at the University of Miami on 22- 23 April 2024. This year’s Summit focuses on sustainable and inclusive growth and strengthening democracy, featuring sessions on topics of importance to the region, including climate change, governance, security, migration, rule of law, investment, economic partnerships and education.

The Foreign Secretary was invited to participate in a Strategic Dialogue entitled ‘Regional Unity: Strategies to improve the Western Hemisphere Relationships’. The dialogue sought to provide a platform for leaders and experts to explore strategies aimed at enhancing and revitalizing the relationship and cooperation between the United States and Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the dialogue, the leaders identified and discussed key challenges and threats that require greater collaboration in the areas of security, democratic backsliding, socio-economic pressures, supply chains disruptions, irregular migration, natural disasters, cybercrime, among others. Foreign Secretary Persaud underscored the need for a collaborative, regional and hemispheric approach in dealing with some of these challenges.

Among the speakers at the dialogue were Secretary General of the Organization of American States HE Luis Almagro, former President of Colombia Iván Duque, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis HE Terrance Drew, Combatant Commander of US Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador Hon. Gabriela Sommerfield.

Concordia is a global convener of heads of state, government officials, C-suite executives, and leaders of nonprofits, think tanks, and foundations to find cross-sector solutions that address the biggest challenges of our time. The Second Concordia Amazonas Summit will be held in Guyana on 9-13 July 2024, with a focus on Environmental Sustainability and Financial Inclusion.

