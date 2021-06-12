Guyana records 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 107 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 424.
The latest fatalities are a 51-year-old woman from Region 4 (Demerara Mahaica) and a 71-year-old male from Region 9 (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo). They both died on Saturday while receiving care at medical facilities.
Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported 107 new COVID-19 cases.
With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 18,303, of which only 1629 cases are currently active. These include 21 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 1608 persons in both home and institutional isolation.
To date, some 16,250 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.
See today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard below: