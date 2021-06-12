Hicken leads police donation drive at Kaneville

Deputy Commissioner of Operations (ag), Clifton Hicken, this morning led a team with Commander of Regional Division 4 B (East Bank Demerara), Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, and his team to distribute 170 food hampers to residents of Kaneville, EBD.

The donation drive was held at the New Testament Baptist Church located at 621-622 Maccaw Drive, Kaneville.

The food items were donated to the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division 4B by Brothers’ Security Service, Vice-Chairman of the Grove Station Management Committee Howard Runcie aka San Chattergoon Jadoopat, as well a Councillor and Chairman of Sports and Education Committee at the Grove Diamond Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC), Mr. Rambaran and ranks of Regional Division 4B Traffic Department.

At the gathering, Hicken charged residents to continue to give their support to the police, highlighting that the donation is one of many more to come, as the Force sustains its efforts of creating safer communities.

Many of the residents thanked Mr Hicken for his continued support in the community of Kaneville, noting that since his previous outreaches, many systems were put in place and crime has reduced continuously.

Kaneville has been known to be a crime haven over the years. However, with various anti-crime initiatives over the years, criminal activities – though still prevalent – have reduced.