Salesman arrested for staging robbery, 2 accomplices in custody

Police have arrested a 26-year-old male driver/salesman after he alleged that he was robbed of a large sum of cash but later admitted to staging the crime.

The man is employed by Associated Brands, of ‘A’ Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, as a driver/salesman.

On Friday, he and two delivery men went Stabroek Square to deliver the company’s products to their customers and receive money for same.

Around 14:00 hours as the deliveries were being made by his colleagues, the suspect stayed in the enclosed tray of the truck with the doors were left open, counting the day’s sale. He had initially reported that he was confronted by the two bandits, who entered the canter via the said open door and they demanded that he handed over the cash, which he had in a black plastic bag.

He complied and handed over the money, after which the bandits made good their escape north along Water Street, Georgetown.

The police were called in and CCTV footage was reviewed but did not supported the driver/salesman story.

When confronted, he confessed to concocting the story and had taken the day’s sales for himself.

He identified the two accomplices whom he arranged to collect the money from him and as a result of that information recieved, a party of policemen went to Regent Street where one of the identified co-conspirators was apprehended with a red haversack on his back.

A search was conducted on the haversack and $502,630 cash was found.

When quizzed on how he came into the cash, the man said that same was given to him by the driver/salesman.

He was then arrested and escorted to Brickdam Police Station, where he was told of the allegation and cautioned and gave a written statement, which was also obtained from the driver/salesman and their third accomplice.

The three men remain in custody as further investigations continue.