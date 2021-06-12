Army reservist arrested for assaulting a group of police ranks

A male reservist of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was arrested on Friday evening after he assaulted a group of policemen.

The incident occurred at about 18:15 hours at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank

Demerara.

It was reported that a party of police on mobile patrol went to the Pouderoyen Tarmac and came upon the suspect, who started to verbally abuse the ranks with expletives.

He was warned about his conduct and to desist from such behaviour but he continued in a loud tone of voice causing a large gathering.

As a rank attempted to arrest him, the army reservist began assaulting the said rank with several chucks and cuffs about his body.

Upon seeing such, the Sergeant and other rank went to render assistance amd were also assaulted with cuffs and chucks causing one rank to receive injuries to his mouth.

The perpetrator was eventually subdued by the team, arrested and taken to Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he was place into custody pending charges.

The team of policemen were seen and examined by a doctor on duty at the West Demerara Regional Hospital where medical certificates were obtained.