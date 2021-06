In light of the ongoing flood crisis in Guyana, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has officially declared the situation a disaster.

The President’s proclamation was recorded in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

The proclamation notes that as of June 7, 2021, a total of 28,228 households were affected by flooding, some with water entering their homes, domestic animals and livestock in distress or farmlands inundated.

See below for Gazetted documents: