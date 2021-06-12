COVID-19 vaccine drive-thrus attract hundreds

The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination campaign continued today as more Guyanese turn out to get either their first or second doses.

The exercise was held at two locations, the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara and the MovieTowne Parking lot at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Dr Oneka Scott, a Maternal Child Officer from the Ministry of Health, who was at the Providence location, lauded persons for turning out in droves to get vaccinated. She said they had persons there since 07:00h when the exercise was slated to start until 09:00h.

According to Dr Scott, this response is especially pleasing given the impact the deadly virus is having in the country.

“We do have, unfortunately, in Guyana a high death rate from COVID-19. In order for us to get those numbers down, this is what we have to do make vaccinations accessible, make them convenient, increase the opportunity for persons to get vaccinated and this is what the drive-thru is all about,” said Scott.

Rita Lakeram, who went to get her second shot stated that she is very thankful for the vaccine and further encourage those who are not vaccinated, to do so as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, over at the MovieTowne location, Communication Manager of the Guyana Public Hospital (GPHC), Chelauna Providence, noted that “We have had quite an outstanding response since we started at 9 this morning, we have had a constant flow of persons coming to get vaccinated as of recently [just after midday] we are little over 300 persons who have come out to get vaccinated.”

Providence posited that based on the overwhelming response at that location along the East Coast Demerara corridor, they are contemplating setting up a permanent vaccination site there.

One of the vaccine recipients, Nazrene Roopnarine, who went to the MovieTowne location also for her second dose, said the experience was hassle-free and expressed comfort in the fact that she is now fully immunised.

The vaccine drive-thru at both of these locations will continue tomorrow Sunday, June 13, 2021 commencing at 09:00h. However, the exercise at MovieTowne will close off at 16:00h (4 PM), while the Stadium location will run until 18:00h (6 PM).