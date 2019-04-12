Guyana and Cuba discuss migration matters; Govt asked to relook at non-visa requirement for Cubans

Following a second meeting on migration matters between the governments of Guyana and Cuba, a request was made for the government to relook at the non-visa requirement for Cuban Nationals.

The two countries met for the first time on the matter in 2016.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Cuban government has asked Guyana to abolish the non-visa requirement for Cuban Nationals. This essentially means, if this request is agreed to, and steps put in place, Cubans wishing to come to Guyana would need a visa.

According to Ernesto Soberon Guzman, Director of the Division of Consular Affairs and Cuban Resident Abroad, his country is doing this, not to stop Cubans from coming to Guyana, but instead, to ensure a smooth and legal flow of traffic. Adding that this measure is being requested to protect Cuban nationals as well.

“Our objective is to get a regular and orderly flow of migrants between our two countries,” stated Director Guzman.

In the meantime, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix said Cuba’s request has been taken into consideration, and all efforts will be made to support that country’s migratory flow.

He said Cuba has also requested that government share information relating to applications for refugee status by Cuban nationals, as well as travel information for Cubans passing through Guyana, DPI reported.

The minister assured that Cubans will not be singled out or mistreated in any way.

Guyana and Cuba established diplomatic relations on December 8, 1972.