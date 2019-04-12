Damian Fernandes to head Conservation International Guyana

Conservation International-Guyana today announced the appointment of Damian Fernandes as Executive Director. Fernandes was selected as part of an open recruitment process. He is a graduate of the University of Guyana and has eighteen years of experience working on conservation and community development in Guyana.

Fernandes was the first commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) and supported the development of the National Protected Areas System. Most recently, he worked with the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB) and the World Wildlife Fund-Guianas in advocating for integrated land-use planning, conservation, and sustainable development in the Guyana’s North Rupununi Wetlands.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve my country, and to build on the efforts of my predecessors,” said Fernandes. “I look forward to joining the dedicated team at Conservation International-Guyana, and to working with our partners as we shape solutions for Guyana’s environmental challenges.”

Former Vice President of Conservation International-Guyana Dr. David Singh said, “I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to Damian on his appointment. He is the right person to lead Conservation International-Guyana at this time.”

As the Executive Director, Fernandes will lead the program and guide the implementation of conservation and sustainable development projects within the country.