GTT supports Sophia Village Day & Job Fair

The GTT is onboard the upcoming Sophia Village Day and Job Fair, scheduled to take place on the July 29 and 30, 2023 at the Sophia Community Center Ground along “C” Field Road.

As part of GTT’s enduring customer promise to empower and strengthen communities, the company has been actively contributing to the development and progress of Sophia through several initiatives. Notably, the Sophia Night School program successfully reintegrated early school dropouts into the education system, allowing them to complete their secondary school education and pursue better opportunities.

Moreover, GTT has significantly improved the lives of individuals in Sophia by introducing its high-speed fibre internet solution, which bridged the digital divide and enhanced connectivity for residents. By providing easy access to reliable and fast internet services, GTT has played a pivotal role in promoting digital literacy and empowering the community.

During the Sophia Village Day and Job Fair, GTT is excited to offer attendees a unique opportunity to kickstart their careers. The company will conduct on-the-spot interviews for several currently open job listings. This initiative reflects GTT’s dedication to nurturing local talent and providing employment opportunities within the community.

Additionally, to further support the adoption of high-speed internet in Sophia, GTT is offering an exclusive promotion during the two-day event. Individuals signing up for GTT’s fibre internet service will enjoy 10% off their first bill, as well as free installation, which is a $20,000 savings. This offer aims to make cutting-edge internet technology more accessible to all residents, ultimately fostering a digitally inclusive community.

Furthermore, as part of GTT’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, the company will also be distributing free SIM cards. These complimentary SIM cards will enable community members to stay connected with their loved ones and access various communication services effortlessly.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Sophia Village Day and Job Fair. Supporting this event is an opportunity for GTT to express our gratitude to the Sophia community for their continued trust and support,” said Marketing Product Manager at GTT, Kester Abrams added.

“We are dedicated to empowering communities through education, connectivity, and employment opportunities, and we look forward to engaging with the talented individuals of Sophia during the job fair.”

GTT encourages all members of the Sophia community and neighboring areas to attend the Village Day and Job Fair and take advantage of the exciting job prospects and incredible fibre internet offers available throughout the two-day event.

--- ---