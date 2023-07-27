Preparations for Int’l Building Expo moving full steam ahead

Preparations for International Building Expo 2023 are still moving full steam ahead at the National Stadium. Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues recently conducted a walkthrough of the exhibition grounds.

The expo, which is the only of its kind in the Caribbean, is scheduled for August 24-27, 2023, under the theme: “Building for All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities”.

It will see more than 300 international and local companies all in one place, showcasing their best products and services to thousands of patrons.

With close to 50 per cent of the booths already booked, the Minister urged other interested companies to reserve their spots early. The venue is expected to be ready for exhibitors to set up their booths soon.

While numerous large-scale businesses will be participating, the minister also encouraged small and medium-scale businesses to take advantage of this opportunity and book their spots. International Building Expo is a golden opportunity for them to tap into a broader audience and connect with major investors, as evidenced by success stories from last year’s event.

For packages visit the website, www.buildingexpo.gy, or call 635-1103 or 635-1104. Interested businesses can also email [email protected].

