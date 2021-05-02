GTT partners with Ride Along GY to enhance touring experience in Georgetown

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has partnered with newly launched Ride Along Guyana Bicycle Rental and Tour Services to enhance the travellers’ experience while touring Georgetown.

Ride Along GY is considered the newest addition to Guyana’s tourism sector and aims to

offer Guyanese and visitors to the country the opportunity to explore historical sites,

nature trails and cultures from the perch of a pedal cycle while on guided tours and

excursions.

The telephone company has provided free SIM Cards loaded with GTT’s 4G LTE service

for security purposes to the tourism company. Customers utilising the tour operator can

also pay for the service through their mobile money wallet (mmg+).

“We are happy to collaborate with Ride Along GY on this new venture that aims to not

only boost local tourism but promote fitness and health in Guyana. We hope that our

contribution and services will increase the number of patrons supporting this unique

business,” said GTT’s Mobile Product Manager, Ubrina Khan.

Chief Executive Officer of Ride Along GY, Cherry Ann Greene expressed gratitude to GTT

for its timely sponsorship. “I am happy that GTT has decided come onboard with us. As a

small business, we are extremely grateful for this opportunity where can support each

other in promoting our services.”

Ride Along GY is the first bicycle rental tour service to be launched in Guyana. Its

mission is to encourage Guyanese and overseas visitors to utilise its bicycles as a means

of living a healthy lifestyle, while commuting Georgetown.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the new business was able to be inspected by the

Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and become one of the newest licensed tour operator

in Guyana. They have also implemented the GTA’s recommended Hygiene and

Sanitation Protocol guided by the National Gazetted COVID-19 guidelines to able to

safely operate.

More information on the Ride Along GY services can be accessed via www.ridealonggy.com