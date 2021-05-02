Man who claim car was hijacked, fabricated story – police

The Guyana Police Force said the man, who claimed that his new-model silver-grey Allion motorcar was hijacked by persons who reportedly helped changed his flat-tyre on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Saturday afternoon, fabricated the story.

Police said last night that the alleged victim, Janell Doris, confessed during investigations that he fabricated the story.

Doris has been arrested and assisting the police with further investigations.

Earlier on Saturday, the police said Doris of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, was on the Soesdyke Highway in the area of Loo Creek when he developed a blowout from his rear left side wheel around 14:20h.

He pulled over and an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of him with three persons inside, two of whom exited to assist him with replacing the wheel.

After the wheel was replaced, one of the suspects went back to their vehicle and took out a cutlass and told the victim to run.

Doris had claimed that he asked the suspect with the cutlass why and the said suspect raised the cutlass to chop him and he became afraid for his life, and reportedly ran leaving his car behind.

He told the police that one of the suspects then drove away with his vehicle.