Home The Piper EYEWITNESS EYEWITNESS: Foot-and-mouth disease… in newer PNC leaders
Recent Articles
EYEWITNESS: Foot-and-mouth disease… in newer PNC leaders
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
A lot of folks, including your ever-optimistic Eyewitness, had hoped that “the younger generation” would’ve moved past the racial stereotypes that kept us blinkered...
Breaking News: D’Urban Street woman stabbed to death by partner
A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend moments ago at Lodge, Georgetown. Dead is Nichola Wilson of Lot 57 D'Urban Street, Lodge....
Thieves stole car after helping owner change flat tyre on Linden/Soesdyke Highway
Three male this afternoon stole a new-model silver-grey Allion motorcar, PWW 7281, after helping the owner change a flat tyre on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The...
121 new COVID-19 cases recorded; 17 in ICU
Some 121 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in...
Money changer shot, robbed of $600k on America Street
A 49-year-old money changer is now hospitalised after he was shot in his leg by motorcycle bandits during a robbery on American Street, Georgetown. Injured...
Police destroy ganja worth over $793M at Fort Nassau
Earlier today, a party of policemen conducted an eradication exercise on the left bank of Fort Nassau, Berbice River, where they found and destroyed...
Guyana’s death toll climbs to 298 as two more die from COVID-19
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total...
Region 8 village gets $30M Water Supply System
The Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) village of Chiung Mouth is the latest to gain easy access to potable water following the construction of a new...
Dr Anthony says COVID-19 vaccine can be taken soon after recovery from infection
Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says it is safe for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately after their recovery from the...
Labour Day: Youths are future of Trade Unionism in Guyana – GAWU’s Poorandat Narine
By Rupa Seenaraine Centring his objective on working for the people, Poorandat Narine is one of the young trade unionists in Guyana who believes that...