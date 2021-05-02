$94M in contracts inked for Water Supply Improvement Systems in Region 8 

Three contracts totalling GYD$94 million were signed on Saturday, May 1 for the construction of Water Supply Improvement Projects in Regions Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The contracts were inked among GWI, the Toshaos of the benefiting villages and the Contractor, R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

The villages benefitting and their contract sum are as follows: Kaibarupai – $34.7M, Monkey Mountain – $32.7M and Taruka – $26.6M.

During one of the signing ceremonies, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Mr. Andre Ally reiterated Government’s committment to meeting their needs, noting that Saturday’s contract signing is an indication of the same.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, said although these projects are expected of government, their impact will be extraordinary. She noted that priority areas are identified following a needs analysis and regardless of who supported this administration during elections, resources will be distributed in an equitable manner across regions.

Meanwhile, Senior Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal said government is committed to bridging the gap between the coastland and hinterland. He added that as the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) work to supply more communities with improved water supply, his Ministry will ensure the requisite funds are available to execute same. He called on the beneficiaries to take up ownership of the water supply systems by properly maintaining them.

The aim of these projects is to provide residents of the outlined communities with adequate and convenient access to potable water. The scope of works includes the drilling of wells, installation of well pumps and photovoltaic systems, construction of elevated storage and installation of storage tanks and the installation of distribution networks and service connections.

Each project is expected to last for a duration of three months.

Upon completion, over 1400 pesons are expected to reap the benefits of these improvement works.