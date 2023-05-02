Greenwich Park deadly smash-up: WCD man slapped with 5 causing death charges refused bail again

Ewart Stewart, the 38-year-old man who was remanded to prison last month for causing the death of five persons in a horrific accident at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was again refused bail when he made another court appearance last week Tuesday.

The resident of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), has pleaded not guilty to five counts of causing death by dangerous driving before Senior Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Those killed in the accident are: 72-year-old Margaret Kennedy of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); 57-year-old Olga Reddy of Parika, EBE; 50-year-old Vernon Prowell of Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown; 40-year-old Elvis Charles of Ruby, EBE; and 71-year-old Stella Parhoo of Parika, EBE.

Stewart is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Ganesh Hira.

Police Headquarters reported that the truck driver, Stewart, has also been charged with driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving an uncertified motor vehicle. He has been granted bail for these two charges in the sum of $20,000 after pleading not guilty.

Prowell was the driver of a minibus BWW 8364 in which the four other now deceased persons were passengers at the time of the accident. Several other passengers were seriously injured following that horrific accident which occurred on the Greenwich Park Public Road, EBE, on the morning of March 6.

Those injured are: 21-year-old Shemar Alleyne of Tuschen, EBE; 46-year-old Samuel Ramda of Tuschen, EBE; 64-year-old Selmont Brisport of Tuschen, EBE; Samuel Ramdas of Ruby Backdam, EBE; and Junior Jack, 25, of Tuschen, EBE.

Reports are that motor lorry GZZ 2285, driven by Stewart, was proceeding east along the northern side of the Greenwich Park Public Road at a fast rate of speed behind motor car PWW 836.

The lorry driver alleged that the driver of the car made a sudden stop to allow a pedestrian to cross the road, and he swerved to the right to avoid a collision with the car, but, in the process, he collided with the minibus, which was proceeding from the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash also caused a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole to break and fall into a house in the area. However, no one was injured in the home.

Following the accident, a party of Policemen visited the scene and carried out an investigation. A breath analysis carried out on the driver of the motor lorry showed a reading of .00%.

