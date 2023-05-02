Sophia man found dead in Quamina St hotel

The body of 46-year-old Omar Ally was found on Friday in a room at the Quamina Guest House, Quamina Street, Georgetown shortly after a loud commotion was heard.

Based on a report on News Source Guyana, the man’s body was found by a receptionist about 14:15h who reported that the man had checked into the hotel in the company of someone dressed like a female but suspected to be a male.

He had reportedly left his place of employment just after midday on Friday after receiving a telephone call.

However, about 15 minutes after checking into the hotel loud sounds were heard emanating from room 104. This prompted the receptionist to check. As she went into the room, she observed that Ally was lying on the floor with a person standing over him. He was reportedly naked and blood was oozing from behind his head.

The receptionist reportedly told relatives that the person claimed that Ally fell and hit his head on the toilet, and she needed to leave the scene immediately.

The receptionist reportedly left the room and returned to the reception area, where she contacted her supervisor, who then contacted the Guyana Fire Service ambulance.

The identifiable person made good their escape west along Quamina Street after jumping out the south-eastern bedroom window within public view.

“As the hotel’s staffers summoned the Police to the scene, the woman jumped from the second-floor window of the room onto the roadway, falling to the ground as she landed,” the News Source Guyana report added.

A surveillance video recording showed the woman, clad in a pair of short pants and a brassiere with her blouse in hand, limping away from the scene.

Family members were left shocked and confused when they viewed the video recording since the woman in the video was someone they knew well.

The report further stated that the woman resides opposite the family’s B Field, Sophia home, but has not been seen since Friday when the incident occurred. From all reports received, Ally and the woman were regular visitors to the hotel, especially on Friday afternoons.

While the Police did not release any info on the incident, family members stated they noticed a wound to the back of the man’s head and also scratches on his face. Days after, the now-dead man’s family is yet to get a report from the Police. A post-mortem is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

