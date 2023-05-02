Essequibo Coast man dies in hit and run

A 46-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck in the vicinity of Land of Plenty, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Saturday Evening.

Dead is Mahendra Kissoon of Lot K Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast. The incident occurred sometime around 19:10h.

According to information received, a double axel truck GLL 5654 owned the Golden Fleece Rice Investment was proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road at a fast rate of speed and collided with Kissoon, who was walking with his granddaughter along the eastern side of the roadway to purchase hot dogs.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian was flung in the air and landed on the said side of the road.

The truck driver then fled the scene.

Kissoon’s body was picked up and transported to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced bead on arrival. The body was later transported to the Suddie mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

