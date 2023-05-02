Health Ministry, other partners launch vaccination campaign

The government continues to deliver accessible, quality healthcare to all citizens of Guyana.

This is again being demonstrated as the Ministry of Health is collaborating with the Maternal and Child Health Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the private sector on an evening and weekend vaccination outreach for the month of May.

The vaccination campaign will target, most notably, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), yellow fever, Hepatitis B, COVID-19, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), and tetanus, among others.

Since entering office in 2020, the government has been Progressive in the fight against a number of diseases in Guyana. HPV is among the many being targeted in an effort to reduce the number of preventable deaths across the country.

HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that can cause a range of health issues, including genital warts and cancer.

As cervical cancer remains a leading cause of death in women across Guyana, the government continues to expand the vaccination campaign to reduce the number of infections, as well as the number of deaths.

In October last year, HPV vaccines were made available for women up to 45 years of age. The move was a monumental step in the fight against the virus, as previously, only males and females between the ages of 9 and 15 were offered the vaccine.

During the opening ceremony for the SMART Hospital in Paramakatoi just last month, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said as government strengthens its immunisation programme across the country, citizens also need to work with healthcare providers to bring their children to the respective facilities to be vaccinated.

“We don’t want any child that is eligible for a vaccine that can help them to fight whatever disease it is, that they don’t get the vaccine. We want to make sure that all of them get all of the vaccines,” he stated.

The minister noted that often when women visit clinics or hospitals, it is too late for them, as the virus has already progressed to cervical cancer, which is much harder to treat.

“But this type of cancer is preventable…. If you get a vaccine early in life, we can prevent it from happening. We have [expended] a lot of money to acquire these vaccines, so that we can prevent cervical cancer in Guyana. And if we are spending this money to prevent cancers, we want everybody to become partners in helping us to prevent cancer,” Dr. Anthony said.

Persons interested in receiving any of the vaccines offered by the Ministry of Health are encouraged to visit:

The Massy Mega Store at Turkeyen, Georgetown from May 2 to 6, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm Tuesday to Friday, and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Friday and Saturday 2. Massy Stores Providence, East Bank Demerara on Saturday, May 6 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Ministry of Health Brickdam Tarmac and East La Penitence Health Centre, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays Ministry of Health Vaccination Centre and Sophia Health Centre on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm The vaccination outreach will continue throughout the month of May, and is being held under the theme: “Don’t hesitate, Get vaccinated! #VaccinesSaveLives!” [DPI]

--- ---