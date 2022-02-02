GRA to begin “PAC” series after “PAB” exhausted in 7 months

The Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) announced today that its Licence Revenue Office will soon commence the registration of motor vehicles in the “PAC” series as the “PAB” series comes to an end.

The current “PAB” series began on June 23, 2021 and with less than 180 motor vehicle registration numbers remaining, this will be the first series completed in just over seven months.

The “ZZ” series was completed a few days shy of 10 months. The registration series that lasted the longest is the HH Series which commenced in June 2000 and ended in September 2003.

Thus, the current trends indicate that more vehicles are being bought and registered over an increasingly shorter period.

The GRA is reminding the public that registration of new motor vehicles is currently being facilitated at the GRA’s Railway Embankment location.

Payment of the registration fee, physical examination of motor vehicles, and change of motor vehicle registrations are also being facilitated at this location.

Taxpayers are advised to visit the GRA’s website www.gra.gov.gy or contact its Tax Advisory Services Section on telephone number 227-6060 ext. 8000 for more information.