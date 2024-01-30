GPHC conducts 1st laparoscopic donor nephrectomy

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has successfully performed its first laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, the surgical removal of a kidney.

The transformative procedure took place on January 29, marking a significant advancement in kidney transplant surgery within the country.

The laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was conducted on a female donor who selflessly contributed her kidney to a 17-year-old male relative. The young recipient had been grappling with chronic kidney failure attributed to type 1 diabetes.

The transplant was a resounding success, and the transplanted kidney is functioning exceptionally well. Notably, the patient has shown no further need for dialysis, demonstrating the effectiveness of the procedure in restoring renal health.

This remarkable achievement is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the transplant and vascular team, working seamlessly with the general surgery, anaesthesia, and nursing teams. The multidisciplinary approach ensured a comprehensive and well-coordinated effort, contributing to the overall success of the surgery.

Dr. Kishore Persaud, the lead surgeon for the groundbreaking procedure, expressed enthusiasm about the positive outcomes, stating, “The successful laparoscopic donor nephrectomy signifies a significant milestone for GPHC and the healthcare landscape in Guyana. This modern technique allows for precision and minimal invasiveness, promoting reduced post-operative pain, quicker recovery, minimal scarring and lower risk of complications.”

He further elaborated that both the donor and recipient are currently in recovery and are expected to return to their daily lives soon.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), in a statement, said it remains committed to the expansion of laparoscopic surgical procedures. Additionally, the hospital is set to broaden its spectrum of laparoscopic services, leveraging the enhanced resources and capabilities now at its disposal.

This decision underscores GPHC’s unwavering dedication to maintaining a leading position in medical advancements and delivering top-notch healthcare services while setting a promising precedent for the future of kidney transplant surgeries in Guyana.

