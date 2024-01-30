NAREI officer killed in Tacama trail accident; others injured

Aaron Leitch, an officer attached to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) was today killed in an accident along the Tacama trail.

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at around 08:00 hrs this morning (Tuesday) on Tacama Trail, Ituni District, Upper Demerara Berbice.

The accident involved a Pick-Up vehicle (# PAC 3958), owned by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and attached to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which was driven at the time by Nigel Hutson, a 50-year-old from Georgetown, with occupants, namely:

** Gregory Grenville, a 39-year-old from Amelia’s Ward Linden

** Arafat Fazal, a 37-year-old citizen of Bangladesh, and

** Aaron Leitch (now deceased), a NARI district crop extension officer.

Enquiries disclosed that the pick-up was proceeding east along the northern side of the Tacama trail at a fast rate and while negotiating a left bend, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ended up on the southern parapet after which it toppled several times before it came to a halt.

As a result, the driver along with the occupants received injuries on their bodies. They were picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious state, except Aaron Leitch who was unconscious, and they were all taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated them for the injuries.

Arafat Fazal was admitted for injuries to his body and later transferred to GPHC for further medical attention. His condition is regarded as stable. Gregory Grenville, along with the driver, were treated and sent away. Aaron Leitch was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigation.

