Pres. Ali intervenes to address several problems affecting Ithaca residents

The government will be working over the next few weeks to address drainage and irrigation, agriculture, health and infrastructure issues in the community of Ithaca as well as Rosignol and Blairmont in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

On Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali conducted a walkabout in the Region Five community of Ithaca where these prominent issues affecting the daily livelihoods of residents were highlighted.

Several residents complained of the internal drainage being clogged, which is leading to flooding in some areas.

“In this community here [Ithaca] before the end of this week, you will see the small excavators coming in to do your tunnel drainage. You are already satisfied with the work we’re doing for the main drainage, so your internal drainage will be completed,” President Ali said in response to the residents’ complaints.

Dilapidated and undeveloped streetways were also highlighted and the head of state informed that the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development would be conducting an assessment of the community roads in Ithaca, Blairmont and Rosignol within the next two days.

Farmers also complained of crop damage due to cattle, which is why fencing materials will be provided to alleviate the problem.

Another sore issue affecting residents was the lack of street lights in the community; the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) company will be conducting an assessment in the community after which, the installation will be advanced.

“In this year’s budget … we have an item in there that will be dealing with street lights throughout the country because we understand street lights are important for your community, for safety for security and it also improves the quality of life,” he further disclosed.

Additionally, the Ministries of Labour and Agriculture will be working with the Ithaca Co-op Society to craft a strategy that will see more youths being integrated into the agriculture sector.

According to President Ali, the government will assist in opening up lands and will also provide tillers, planting and shade house materials so that young people can be involved in agri-business and agri-innovation.

Meanwhile, within two weeks, works will commence on improving the kiddie’s corner as well as the recreational facility while the Ministry of Health will be informed of the need for a resident doctor.

“I am going to ask the ministry to look at the health centre, the possibility of a full-time doctor and the accommodation issues to deal with the full-time doctor,” he added.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will also ensure that any problem affecting the operation of the sluice in that area will be resolved while the Community Policing Group (CPG) will benefit from working mobile patrols.

