GPF discusses aviation safety with airline operators at Mahdia

Police ranks from the Mahdia Police Station in Regional Division Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) met and interacted last week with Mr Rhaendra Puran of Air Service Limited, and Mr Marlon Cater and a team from Trans Guyana Airways on issues relating to safety and security.

Inspector Noel and Constable King from the Mahdia Police Station’s Traffic Department, and Corporal Edwards from the Immigration Department at Mahdia, conducted the meeting with the local airline operators, at 111 Miles Mahdia.

Topics discussed during the interactive session include:

(1) Safety first and safety last in all operations

(2) Emergency response steps

(3) Monitoring Security cameras at the Mahdia Airstrip location

(4) Placing more warning signs and information signs on the roadway

(5) Looking at ‘runway’ hazards and lights at night

(6) Safety lectures to passengers before they travel

(7) System to prevent accidents /incidents from happening

(8) Repainting of the runway at Mahdia

(9) More barriers and signs to stop drivers from driving directly on the airstrip

--- ---