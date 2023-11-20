Timehri Prison records success in tilapia harvesting programme

Staff and inmates housed at Timehri Prison have recorded immense success in their tilapia programme.

On Sunday last, they harvested 200lbs which will be consumed by the general prison population.

The Guyana Prison Service last year embarked on an aquaculture initiative with the rearing of Red Tilapia at its Timehri Prison location. It is a pilot project of the prison module, spearheaded by the Satyadeo Sawh Aquaculture Station.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the project clearly demonstrates that the GPS is extending its rehabilitation programmes and finding more ways to help prisoners develop their existing skills, or discover new skills and talents.

Additionally, Officer-in-charge of the location, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Roddy Denhart, said while the project forms part of the efforts by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to boost its self-sustaining food-supply programme, it will also enhance the rehabilitation efforts accessible to the inmates.

