Govt to widen road from Belfield to Rosignol

Residents along Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBD) can now look forward to improved road access as government announces plans to upgrade the roadway.

“We have just recently received technical assistance from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to do the study of a continuation of the widening of the road on the East Coast from Belfield to Rosignol,” Finance Minister, Winston Jordon, disclosed on Friday while making the remarks at an event.

According to Minister Jordan, this and other infrastructure projects undertaken by government will strengthen the infrastructure network, which is critical for reducing the cost as it relates to production and export.

This new project will be a continuation of the East Coast Road Widening and Expansion Project currently ongoing.

The US$50.2 million project has two components; a four-lane expansion from Better Hope to Annandale and an upgrade to the existing two-lane road from Annandale to Belfield.

The project is being funded with a US$45.3 million concessional loan from the China Export-Import Bank.

Earlier this week, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson told this publication that the project is expected to be completed by September.

He noted that some 60 per cent of the work is completed and the other 40 per cent will take shape in the coming months.