20 Broad St. squatters get Food For The Poor houses at Prospect

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has embarked on the first phase of its relocation programme on Saturday, March 16, 2019 during which some 20 families squatting on Broad Street, Georgetown, were selected for relocation to Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Through a collaboration with the Food for the Poor, 20 families were identified to benefit from houses which will be constructed at Prospect and handed over to them.

Among those beneficiaries are five families who were affected when fire gutted several living quarters at the Broad Street area earlier this month.

Junior Communities Minister with responsibility for Housing, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, explained that that Food for the Poor was willing to assist these families. She further stated that this is an improvement to the current location which the families occupy.

The Housing Minister explained that other families will be relocated to Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown. However, she added, the areas which were identified for the squatters are yet to developed.

“We will relocate 20 families to Prospect because we’re constructing jointly with Food for the Poor, 72 houses. The remaining families will be relocated to Cummings Lodge. We have just received the approval from Cabinet to go ahead with the development at Cummings Lodge. We have to do the land clearing and put in the roads, drains, water and light,” said Adams-Yearwood.

Back in 2017, the Central Housing and Planning Authority was on the verge of relocating these persons squatting on Broad and Lombard Street intersection.

The some 68 adults and 100 children were supposed to be relocated to Barnwell North in Mocha, EBD, but residents there objected to the move.