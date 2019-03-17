Missing teenager found in Berbice River

The body of the teenager who went missing on Thursday was this afternoon discovered at the Blairmont, West Bank Berbice (WBB) foreshore, this afternoon Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Fifteen-year-old Hemraj Mulshie also called ‘Brandon’ of Benet Dam D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), went missing while reportedly on an expedition in the Berbice River.

The partly decomposed body was found in vicinity of the old ferry stelling at Blairmont sometime around 13:00h by relatives.

The young man’s mother, Devika Seeram, told Police that her son left home on Thursday morning to go to a fisherman’s residence. The teenager was employed with the fisherman and told his mother he was going with the man to “pick up stick flags.”

However, at about 18:00h that day, Seeram was contacted by the fisherman, who told her that the young man was missing.

It was reported that the fisherman along with Mulshie and a group of other persons were at a location loading flag sticks and afterwards, they all went for a swim. However, when it was time for the group to leave the water, the teenager was not seen.

After they could not find the teenager, the fisherman made a report at the Blairmont Police Station.

Police have since said that no marks of violence were seen on the young man’s body.

The body is currently at the Fort Wellington Hospital awaiting a post mortem examination. In the meantime police are investigating the matter.