Mash 2019 exceeded expectations – Culture Director 

The Department of Social Cohesion, Youth and Sport, on Friday March 15, 2019 culminated the Mashramani activities with the annual Awards Ceremony which gave recognition to the talents shared by outstanding participants.

In delivering her report for this year’s activities, Director of Culture Tameka Botswain noted that Mash 2019 had surpassed expectations.

“Despite minor challenges, Mash 2019 exceeded expectations. The Department of Culture with the determination to make Mashramani 2019 larger and louder, embarked on an intense campaign in the latter half of 2018 to redefine the way Guyanese see the festival…Mashramani is so much more than the costume and float parade,” she said.

According to Botswain, there was an increased number of participants that outgrew traditional locations.

Meanwhile, Social Cohesion Minister, Dr. George Norton, said there were commitments to make this celebration better than the previous years and it was executed as planned, while promoting inclusiveness.

“Mashramani 2019 was a massive success. Apart from a spectacular and incident free costume and float parade, the festival was executed in a manner that was all inclusive. The mash route was crammed and Durban Park was packed to capacity. With much hard work from the members of committee and Mashramani Secretariat, we were able to ensure that every region across the beautiful land of Guyana was able to witness one or more of our major calendar events,” said the Minister.

Friday evening’s ceremony at the National Culture Centre saw prizes being awarded to the Junior Soca Monarch, Jovinski Thorne; Junior Calypso Monarch, Jamal Stuart; Chutney Monarch, Stephen Ramphal; Soca Monarch, Brandon Harding and Calypso Monarch, Kenroy Fraser.

Designer Nelson Nurse was also recognised for a number of band costumes he created this year. However, National Designer of the year was presented to Trevor Alfred while Antonio Paul received the prize for regional designer of the year.

Next year Guyana will celebrate its 50th anniversary of Republic Day, and signature activities will be orchestrated to celebrate this milestone.