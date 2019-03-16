Baby listed as stillborn later found alive at GPHC

An Emore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), family is calling for a complete investigation after their baby was listed as stillborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by negligent medical professionals, who failed to recognise that the infant was alive.

INews understands that twins were born to Bhanwattie Budram of Hope West, Enmore on Thursday and she was told both babies had died. However, as the two infants were being taken the mortuary, relatives made the shocking discovery that one of them was alive.

Hours after, the child was transported to an incubator but subsequently died on Friday night.

According to relatives, initial documents provided by the Hospital stated that both babies were discovered stillbirth.

The family is contending that the medical staffers showed negligence with the delivery of the infants and failed to perform their duties.

This incident comes on the heels of the medical facility still under scrutiny over the deaths of three children who were diagnosed with cancer.