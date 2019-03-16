President, First Lady off to Cuba

President David Granger this morning (Saturday, March 16, 2019) departed Guyana for the Republic of Cuba, where he has been receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This was announced by the Ministry of the Presidency in a brief statement on its Facebook page.

The Head of State was accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

This is one of several visits for treatment since November 2018, when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer which envelopes the lymphatic system.

On October 30, 2018, the President and First Lady Sandra Granger travelled to Cuba to undergo medical tests after he complained of feeling unwell. Days later, he was diagnosed with the type of cancer.

The President has since reduced his number of public engagements.