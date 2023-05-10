Govt dispels inaccurate information by Cathy Hughes in National Assembly

Opposition Member of Parliament, Catherine Hughes was on Wednesday called out in the National Assembly, for falsely asserting that government failed to provide timely information about the Gas-to-Energy project.

While defending an opposition motion to alter the Standing Orders to insert a four-day timeline for the Speaker of the National Assembly to object to questions and motions, Hughes claimed that information related to the project was delayed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

She stated that “12 questions are asked on January 20, on this very important $1.8 billion US project and Mr. Speaker, a response was given 27 days later…on the 3rd of March I received a written response.”

However, contrary to what MP Hughes indicated, information was accessible within the public domain that addressed concerns and questions.

On January 22, the prime minister in an article in OilNow addressed details surrounding the gas-to-energy project.

The project’s cost was broken down by PM Phillips in the National Assembly. He stated that the pipeline costs US$1 billion.

That information was provided, following questions submitted by opposition MP, Volda Lawrence.

Denouncing these assertions, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira detailed; “According to the minutes of proceedings of this house, the 16th of January, 2023, Mrs. Volda Lawrence asked the prime minister on the gas to shore pipeline project. Her question was published on December the 12th and it was answered on January the 16th, in less than a month or about a month.

“It was answered by the prime minister and the minutes of the proceedings show the prime minister’s answers to the questions, so I don’t know what Mrs. Hughes is talking about, because a minister doesn’t need to answer the same question twice.”

Government continues to perform its duties in a transparent and accountable manner. [DPI]

