3 shot & injured in land dispute at Fairfield

Three persons – a woman, her husband, and her father-in-law, were this afternoon rushed to the Suddie Hospital on the Essequibo Coast after they were shot by a man over a land dispute.

The incident occurred at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Those injured are as Sattohan Maraj, Roopchand Maraj, and Rajkumarie Ragobar.

Roopchand Maraj, who spoke with INews from his hospital bed, recounted the events leading up to the shooting.

According to Roopchand, the dispute over the land had arisen two weeks ago when the suspect had claimed ownership of the plot.

Roopchand, a contractor, said the land belonged to his aunt who had given him permission to store his machinery and equipment there.

On the day in question, Roopchand said he and his family went to the land to retrieve him equipment when they were shot at.

“I had to hide because shots started firing steadily,” said Roopchand Maraj. “As soon as I went on the land, I got shot.”

The extent of their injuries is yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing.

