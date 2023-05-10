Sir Mars was stabbed 8 times then crushed to the chest

Brian Richards, 24, was on Tuesday arrested for the murder of his friend, 51-year-old Kirwyn Sean Mars, commonly known as Sir Mars, a popular comedian and educator for over 30 years.

The arrest was made two days after the Sunday night killing. Police said the suspect, of John Fernandes Squatting area, was arrested at his workplace.

Richards has since confessed to the crime.

He detailed that on Sunday, he and Mars arrived at the Green City Bar in Georgetown where they altogether consumed two cases of beers.

The duo then departed the bar and decided to travel to Diamond via the Mandela/Eccles highway, but on their way to that location, a misunderstanding arose between them and a scuffle ensued.

The suspect related that during the argument, he picked up a bottle and struck Mars to the head but in retaliation, Mars collected a knife that was in the car and attacked him.

The suspect said he then managed to relieve the knife and in turn stabbed Mars several times.

The suspect told investigators that after receiving the stab wounds, Mars brought the car to a stop at a location in Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

Mars then exited from the driver’s seat, and walked to the back of the vehicle.

The suspect said that he was trying to retrieve his phone that had fallen in the car during the scuffle when his hand touched the lever and accidentally put the car in reverse, ultimately crushing Mars.

After realizing what had happened, the suspect panicked and escaped the scene. Nevertheless, he remains in custody assisting with the investigations.

Meanwhile, a postmortem conducted on the body of Mars gave the cause of death as crush injuries to the chest compounded by multiple wounds.

In fact, a total of eight stab wounds were observed about the body: on the upper left chest, right shoulder, upper left collarbone, left hand, right elbow, and left upper chest.

The postmortem was conducted by pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

