GNSC fire update: We need to pay more attention to fire safety, prevention measures – Benn

Following this morning’s fire at the Guyana National Shipping Company (GNSC) Wharf, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, has underscored the need for businesses and building owners to adhere to necessary fire safety and prevention practices.

Just before 08:30h this morning, a fire erupted at a workshop at the Wharf’s Lombard Street, Georgetown, location. INews understands that the aged-wooden building referred to as the “gear room” was being used to store gears and parts for ships.

According to Minister Benn, the building was being cleared out on Saturday.

He told reporters at the scene that the fire was contained and restricted just to that building.

However, with this being the second fire at a major Wharf facility in the city, the Home Affairs Minister expressed concerns about the lack of fire safety measures at most business premises, something which he highlighted is required by law.

“What is of concern is that the message doesn’t seem to be getting through to businesses and other places… Perhaps I’d have work harder at getting the massage across because in spite the fact that we’ve had serious fires of recent,” he asserted.

Benn further underscored, “the need for us pay more attention to issues relating to fire safety to protect private properties and also public buildings.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the GNSC Board of Directors, Euclin Gomes, related his relief that the fire was detected in the shortest possible time and was also contained.

“We can thank the stars that we have suffered minimal loss in terms assets… things could’ve been worst,” he stated.

Gomes added that the shipping company had started the process of undertaking activities relating to fire prevention and readiness following the recent fire at another nearby wharf facility over a week ago.

Meanwhile, acting Fire Chief Gregory Wickham told reporters that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.